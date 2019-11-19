Mistletoe At Paddy O’s Is The Newest Christmas Pop-Up Bar Concept To Come To St. Louis

For the first year, the landmark bar Paddy O’s (located at 618 S 7th Street) will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland with glitzy decorations, festive drinks and the unique option to park for free and take a trolley ride to and from the Brewery Lights.

From the moment you walk into Mistletoe, you will travel through a winter scene arranged with twinkling trees, hanging snowflakes and an Instagram-worthy photo booth. The bar will also delight sports fans with both a St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals themed tree. Outside, there will be an additional space equipped with fire pits and s’mores kits.

Paddy O’s owner, Drew Foley said, “The main goal for our holiday space is to make people feel transported into an entirely new venue. We wanted to create a fun and festive spot that is accessible for everyone in the area to enjoy. The atmosphere we have created should really put people in the holiday spirit and we are excited to have the capacity to host large groups and parties.”

All patrons 21+ are welcome in the door free of charge however for a guaranteed spot, tickets must be reserved HERE. Tables will be reserved for only those who book online and there are complimentary incentives to reserving in advance.

The holiday decorations and festivities at Mistletoe at Paddy O’s will be available from 4pm until midnight Thursday through Sunday each week from December 5- January 5. Trolley rides to the Brewery Lights will be available Friday-Sunday.