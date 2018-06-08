Only Two States Like Wine More Than Beer

If you're hitting a bar this weekend, will you be drinking beer, wine, or liquor?

A new survey looked at millions of Instagram posts over the last year and a half to find out what each state's drinking preferences are.

The survey found beer is the most popular drink in 48 states. Wine is bigger in Mississippi and Kansas for some reason. It was a pretty even split in California and New York. For Missouri and Illinois - it was beer!

Here are five more stats from the study: