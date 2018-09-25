One Out Of Four People Have Quit A Job Over The Commute

My commute isn't my favorite thing.

September 25, 2018
Jill Devine
Driving

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features
Shows

According to a new survey, one out of four people say they've quit a job over the commute.  That's A LOT of people.

On the bright side, 39% of people say their commute has gotten better over the past five years.  22% say it's gotten worse.

60% say their company hasn't done enough to help them avoid a bad commute, like offering the option to sometimes work from home or come in during alternative hours. 

How's your commute?

Tags: 
work
driving
commute
job
Jill Devine