One Out Of Four People Have Quit A Job Over The Commute

According to a new survey, one out of four people say they've quit a job over the commute. That's A LOT of people.

On the bright side, 39% of people say their commute has gotten better over the past five years. 22% say it's gotten worse.

60% say their company hasn't done enough to help them avoid a bad commute, like offering the option to sometimes work from home or come in during alternative hours.

How's your commute?