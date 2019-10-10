October Is National Pet Wellness Month: Change Of Season Encourages Routine Vet Visit

As temperatures begin to drop and leaves change colors, the change of season serves as a good reminder for pet parents to pay a visit to the veterinarian for their annual check-up before the year comes to a close. October is National Pet Wellness Month, so set aside time now to evaluate your pet’s health.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America (AMCMA) shares these preventative care and wellness tips:

Don’t wait until it’s too cold – sneak in your pet’s annual wellness appointment now Set up time now before motivation is low when cold temperatures are upon us. We recommend taking your pet to the vet at least once a year. Regular wellness exams are critical to detect any problems, receive lifestyle recommendations and keep your pet up to date on all shots and medications. Don’t let Halloween scare you – providing proper nutrition is easy Your pet’s diet is one of the most important factors for general well-being. Quality nutrition plays a vital role for your pet’s health and longevity. It is important to make smart choices when it comes to your pet’s food in order to maintain good health and prevent diseases. Provide a diet high in protein while incorporating natural sources of vitamins and minerals. Avoid treating your pet to table scraps and “people food.” Fall into a routine – remember to exercise regularly With its mild temperatures, October is the perfect time of the year to get outside and start exercising daily with your furry friend. It’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors while keeping your pet physically active. Check with your vet on the appropriate amount of exercise for your pet. Holidays are right around the corner – don’t forget about dental hygiene Family pictures are not the same with stinky breath and yellow chompers. Brush your pet’s teeth at home to avoid tartar buildup and maintain optimal dental health. If you’re concerned about your pet’s teeth, schedule an appointment for a professional teeth cleaning, as dental health can make a huge impact on your pet’s overall wellness.

To celebrate Pet Wellness Month, AMCMA is also challenging pet owners to partake in the pet Weight Loss Challenge. In partnership with Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets, AMCMA is offering incredible incentives at the St. Louis City and Maryland Heights locations, including:

Personalized, vet-recommended, pet feeding and weight management plans, as well as exercise routines and regimens Currently offering 10 percent off our 10-session underwater treadmill package at the Maryland Heights location

Two visitations/weight checks over eight weeks where pet parents receive a free bag of Purina Pro Plan low calorie treats and are entered to win an iRobot Roomba

As a responsible owner, it’s crucial to make preventative pet care normal practice. Schedule an appointment with AMCMA today to kickstart your pet’s weight loss journey by calling 314-951-1534 or requesting an appointment online at amcma.org/contact.