"Notebook" Musical Headed to Broadway With Score by Ingrid Michaelson

Jot this down in your notebook, fans of The Notebook: A musical based on the 2004 romantic drama is headed to Broadway with a score penned by pop star Ingrid Michaelson. "I'm writing a musical and the musical is The Notebook," the 39-year-old Michaelson revealed on Thursday's episode of TODAY. Michaelson also divulged that the musical's book will be written by a Bekah Brunstetter, a member of the This Is Us writing staff, and--after first joking that original Notebook stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams would return for the stage version--added that no casting choices have been made so far. A premiere date has also yet to be set.

