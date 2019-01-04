Nikki Bella Is Dating "DWTS" Pro Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella is reportedly moving on from John Cena with her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. Us Weekly reports that the 35-year-old wrestler and the 36-year-old ballroom dancer have been seeing each other “for a while” and were spotted together at the farmer’s market in Studio City, California, over Christmas weekend. Bella also previously supported Chigvintsev during Dancing With the Stars: Juniors tapings during the summer of 2018. The new couple were partners on the 25th season of the dancing competition series in 2017. At the time, Bella was engaged to Cena, who said Chigvintsev would likely choreograph the couple’s first dance for their wedding. Awkward.