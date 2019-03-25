New Mom Advice From Other Moms

I remember when I was pregnant with Lu I was given a TON of advice. Some of it was welcomed, but a lot of it wasn't. The one thing I wasn't great about with Lu was remembering that every baby is different.

When I was pregnant with Charli, I still got advice, but it was more about how to handle two babies. Again, some of it welcomed, but most of the time not.

If a friend is pregnant or is a new mom, I try not to give advice unless asked. There's nothing worse than being bombarded with advice that you didn't ask for.

I found this article on What To Expect's website (they have lots of great advice, IMO). It's all about the advice this new mom DIDN'T take. Some of it I agree with and some of it I don't, but that's the beauty of it ... everyone and every baby is different. There's nothing wrong with being armed with lots of information, but do what works for you and your baby.

Swaddle your baby - I heard so much about how important this one was that I swore I'd do it too. I got at least two or three "miracle blankets" for swaddling at my shower. And then I tried putting one on my daughter and she screamed as if she were in pain. My husband and I repeatedly tried swaddling her when we got her home from the hospital and she wriggled out every time. So we gave up. The girl clearly didn't like to be swaddled. Her brother later followed suit. Both are just fine. Happy, even!

Breastfeed exclusively - I breastfed my daughter regularly until she was 7 months old and stopped completely at 9 months. My son didn't take to it as well, but I still nursed him some of the time until he was 3 months old. But never did I breastfeed either child exclusively. I am not comfortable doing it in public, so I supplemented with formula. My daughter was fine with both, though she was mostly breastfed for the first three months anyway. And my son was too hungry and impatient for a diet of only breast milk right from the beginning.

Make all your baby's food - As noble a goal as I think this is -- and I bought the little baby blender with good intentions -- who has the time? I know, I know: Some women make the time. But I just don't know how, especially being a working mom. So I embraced the pre-made baby foods in squeeze packs and plastic containers -- and whipped up my own meals for them when I could.

Carry the baby in a sling - I didn't even try this one because my husband didn't feel comfortable doing it. He just didn't like the idea of the baby getting bounced around like that. I did get a sling that I tested out at home, and neither baby seemed overly thrilled being carried like that. So we probably wouldn't have gotten very far with it anyway.

Give your baby a bath every night - Again, who has the time? Plus, some say that bathing an infant every night could dry out his sensitive skin. My situation was compounded by the fact that my daughter hated the bath for the first couple of months of her life and sobbed whenever we put her in it. Eventually, that changed, but we stuck to bath time a few nights a week.

Let your baby cry it out - I know we're supposed to teach our babies to self-soothe and put themselves to sleep, but I could never do it by letting them CIO. There are other ways to achieve the same goal, and the cry-it-out method always seems to get my kids more upset and worked up than they were in the first place. So, I usually break down and get them after five minutes -- 10 max. It's just too heartbreaking to let them go on any longer. Luckily, my husband feels the same way.