The New "Charlie's Angels" Movie Will Have Multiple Bosleys 

The "Hollywood Reporter" says that Patrick Stewart is playing Bosley in the upcoming "Charlie's Angels" reboot. Which is interesting because a while back we heard that the director Elizabeth Banks would be playing Bosley.

Turns out there will be multiple Bosleys, because there will be several teams of Angels all over the world.

Of course, Bosley serves as the intermediary between the Angels and Charlie, their employer, who is never actually seen. David Doyle played Bosley on the show, Bill Murray played Bosley in the first movie, and Bernie Mac played him in the second.

Charlie has not been cast. John Forsythe voiced him on the show AND in the movies, but John passed away in 2010. In case you've forgotten, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and British actress Ella Balinska are playing the three Angels in the reboot, which will be out next September.

I LOVED the first two "Charlie's Angels" movies, so I'm not too excited about this reboot, BUT I like Elizabeth Banks, so I won't rule it out yet.