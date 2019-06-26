Netflix Is Losing "The Office" In 2021 

I don't know what Brian is going to do because when he wants to unwind and watch useless TV, he turns to "The Office".

Netflix is losing "The Office" in January of 2021. NBC Universal is taking it back for its own upcoming streaming service, which is supposed to start sometime next year.

After the news broke, Netflix Tweeted out a reminder that they're keeping Steve Carell.

He's going to star in an original series called "Space Force", about the people tasked with creating the new branch of the U.S. Armed Services. Steve is doing the show with Greg Daniels, who created the U.S. version of "The Office".