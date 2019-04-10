Netflix Is Defending Its Nature Series That Shows Walruses Falling To Their Deaths 

Netflix has a new nature series called "Our Planet", and it's been giving people nightmares because of a scene that shows walruses falling off a cliff to their deaths.

It's gruesome and heartbreaking, but according to Netflix, it serves an important purpose. "Our Planet" documents the effects of climate change on wildlife around the world.

According to this episode, these walruses are only on that cliff because the ice where they would normally chill is disappearing. They're falling to their deaths because they're in unfamiliar surroundings.

Now, there are people who say Netflix is lying and the walruses were falling off the cliff to escape a polar bear attack, but there's no evidence of that in the footage, and Netflix is standing by its claim.