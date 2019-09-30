National Pizza Month Kicks Off Tomorrow And California Pizza Kitchen Is Celebrating

National Pizza Month kicks off tomorrow and California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) released its third annual nationwide pizza survey (conducted by Harris Poll) for National Pizza Month.

Here are some results of the survey:

CPK’s third annual nationwide pizza survey reveals that for the third year in a row, the country has spoken - if Americans could only eat one food for the rest of their lives, the #1 choice is PIZZA (22%)!

To celebrate this key finding in a big way, CPK is partnering with GrubHub to conduct its largest free pizza giveaway ever – a one day only no-strings-attached nationwide giveaway of up to 10,000 free Take and Bake pizzas via free delivery from GrubHub on October 1, the first day of National Pizza Month!

CPK’s month long pizza party with GrubHub will ensure consumers coast-to-coast have access to the best pizza they’ll ever have at home - CPK’s recently launched Take and Bake pizzas are made fresh to order in-restaurant by CPK’s certified pizza chefs, ready to take home and bake fresh on your schedule, ensuring exceptional restaurant-quality, oven-fresh California-style pizza at home.

But that’s not all - to keep the celebration going all month long, CPK will continue to offer one free Take and Bake pizza AND unlimited free delivery on GrubHub on all CPK orders, with a minimum order of $15.



