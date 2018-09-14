National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month Is Happening Right Now

St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA) is inviting St. Louisans to support National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Here are some events and activities you can particpate in:

Friday, September 14th – Planetarium Lighting to Recognize National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

From 5:00 am to sunrise and from sunset to 1:00 am on Friday, September 14, SLOCA will turn the James S. McDonnell Planetarium at the Saint Louis Science Center teal - the signature color of ovarian cancer - to coincide with National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Friday, September 14th – St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night at the Ballpark

Five hundred SLOCA supporters will fill the stands for a fun-filled evening as the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Dodgers at 7:15 pm. SLOCA will be recognized at the game, and the organization will have representatives on the field during batting practice and to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Sunday, September 23rd – Ovarian Cancer: Survive & Shine Course

Every other year SLOCA partners with two area resource groups - Cancer Support Community and Sharesheret Supports St. Louis - to host the Ovarian Cancer: Survive & Shine Course.

This year the event will be hosted on Sunday, September 23 at The J Community Center in Creve Coeur. Registration will open at 8:30 am, with the event beginning at 9:00 am and concluding at 1:00 pm. The event is free for ovarian cancer survivors and caregivers, and includes breakfast and lunch.

Breakout sessions will include topics such as genetics, diet and nutrition, managing side effects and stress, and much more. During lunch attendees will be entertained by Jonna Tamases with her performance of Jonna's Body: Please Hold, an emotionally riveting yet comical look at Jonna's own cancer journey.

Admission is free, but pre-registration is required – call SLOCA at (314) 966-7562 or register online.

Sunday, October 14th – Families Run for Ovarian Cancer Annual ROC STAR 5K

The 12th Annual Families Run for Ovarian Cancer (FamiliesROC) - presented by TESARO - is a 5K and 1-mile run/walk which will take place in downtown St. Louis on Sunday, October 14th. The race starts at 8:30 am at Soldiers Memorial, 1315 Chestnut Street. Sponsors and SLOCA supporters will have booths at the event as well as entertainment by the School of Rock House Band, the Bubble Bus, the Photo Bus photo booth, appearances by Fred Bird and Louie and much more!

The FamiliesROC event was started in 2006 by the Jorgensen family as their wife and mother, Brenda, fought her own battle with ovarian cancer. Sadly, she lost that battle in 2011 but the event continues to honor her spirit and to raise funds for ovarian cancer research and ongoing awareness programs.

Race Day Schedule is as follows:

7:00 am - Registration and packet pick up

8:30 am - Survivor Ceremony

8:40 am - National Anthem

8:45 am - Race Start

9:30 am - Awards Ceremony

10:00 am - Raffle Drawing

Registration is NOW open to the public! Register for the race on the SLOCA website. SLOCA will need volunteers to help plan, set up and provide runner assistance during the FamiliesROC event. For more information, please contact SLOCA at [email protected].

The St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness mission statement reflects a commitment to impact ovarian cancer survivorship by promoting awareness of early warning signs and standards of care, funding ovarian cancer research, and supporting survivors. Commenting on the “National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month” events and activities, SLOCA Executive Director and ovarian cancer survivor, Susan Robben notes, “We need to spread the word about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. It is the deadliest of all gynecologic cancers, mainly because there is no diagnostic test for it.”

She continues, “Approximately 22,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with the disease each year, and about 14,000 women die from it annually. Most often, ovarian cancer is in its advanced stages when diagnosed, usually at Stage 3 or 4. We want women and their doctors to begin recognizing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer earlier.”

About St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness

St Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness is a non-profit 501(c) 3 organization. It is an organization committed to increasing ovarian cancer survivorship by promoting awareness of early warning signs and standards of care, funding ovarian cancer research, and supporting survivors.