Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with the Humane Society of Missouri and Steve’s Hot Dogs

Dog lovers and hot dog lovers alike are in for a treat on Wednesday, July 18, as the Humane Society of Missouri joins Steve’s Hot Dogs for a National Hot Dog Day paw-ty!

Those searching for a fine frankfurter can stop by Steve’s Hot Dogs in Tower Grove any time from 4 – 10 p.m. on National Hot Dog Day to receive half off all hot dogs and sausages. Steve’s Hot Dogs will be donating 5% of the day’s proceeds to the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Fund.

Dogs are welcome on the patio, where there will be a cooling station and water bowls to keep “hot” dogs cool in the summer heat. The Humane Society of Missouri will also have adoptable animals for future pet parents to meet and play with at the event.

Whether on National Hot Dog Day or any other day, if you’re out with your pet this summer, remember the Humane Society of Missouri’s top tips to keep four-legged friends safe during hot weather:

70 Degrees & Over, Don’t Take Rover! When the temperature outside is 70 degrees or higher, the temperature inside the car can reach more than 100 degrees in just minutes, regardless of whether a window is cracked or the car is parked in the shade. Leaving a pet in a hot, unattended car can cause severe injury or death within minutes. Harming a pet in this way is inhumane, illegal and punishable by fines and imprisonment.

Put pets first when planning outdoor activities. If there is any question as to whether or not a pet will be safe, it's best to keep them inside the house where it is cool. Unlike humans, pets don't have sturdy shoes on their feet. Protect their paws from hot asphalt and concrete when walking or jogging by taking frequent breaks, and never bicycle or rollerblade with a pet. A pet's coat is designed to regulate temperatures and it keeps their skin from harsh sunburns, so avoid shaving it completely. Make sure pets always have access to plenty of shade and fresh, cool water.

Act immediately if you see an animal in distress. Whether in an unattended car or locked outside in the heat, help these pets in need by calling the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400. A pet showing signs of distress such as heavy panting, unresponsive behavior, seizure or collapse needs immediate attention.

Whether in an unattended car or locked outside in the heat, help these pets in need by calling the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

