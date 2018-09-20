Music Is A Language That Has The Ability To Connect With Everyone

I made an assumption about something I shouldn't have. (Yes, I know what happens when you assume)

The company I work for, Entercom St. Louis, purchased two local radio stations earlier this year, NOW 96.3 and FM NewsTalk 97.1. So, there are five radio stations in our building now: 102.5 KEZK, Y98, FM NewsTalk 97.1, NOW 96.3 and KMOX News Radio 1120.

Right next to the Y98 studio is FM NewsTalk 97.1. I don't get to listen to The Annie Frey Show because she's on the same time as me. Well, she's done at 3p and I'm done at 2p, so sometimes I can catch her last hour. I happened to the other day and I noticed she played some Justin Timberlake for her "bumper music".

From Wikipedia:

"Bumper music, or a bump, is a term used in the radio broadcasting industry to refer to short clips of signature or theme music used to buffer transitions between programming elements".

You know how much I love Justin, so I asked Annie if she was a big Justin fan. She said yes and then we started talking about bumper music and how important it is for their radio station. Her Program Director, Jeff Allen, joined in our conversation and this is where I made the assumption ...

Why would music matter for a TALK station?

We had a lengthy conversation about the importance of music on 97.1 and the science behind it (I won't bore you with all the details). The conversation made me love my job even more. See, I LOVE music and I LOVE how music has meaning to pretty much everyone. Music evokes memories - good and bad. Music connects people. Music can change your mood in an instant. Most everyone has a story about a certain song(s)/artist and that's pretty powerful.

So, no more assumptions about the importance of music beyond Y98.

At the end of our conversation, Annie and Jeff said I should come up with all the bumper music for one of Annie's upcoming shows. They wanted me to provide nine songs that I loved and meant something to me. I asked, "what if your listeners don't like what I choose?" and Annie said she could handle the haters lol!

Annie Frey and Katie Fitzpatrick

Today is the day Annie is playing my music and here's what I am having her play (BIG shout out to Executive Producer of The Annie Frey Show, Katie Fitzpatrick, for getting all of these songs together and dealing with my questions):

*Justin Timberlake –

Drink You Away

Senorita

Sexyback

*Fleetwood Mac –

Don’t Stop

*Coldplay –

Paradise

The Scientist

*Tim McGraw -

Watch The Wind Blow By

*Big & Rich –

Save A Horse, Ride A Cowboy

*Jane’s Addiction –

Jane Says

Do you know how hard it was to only pick nine songs?!?!?!

Whether you love or hate my song choices, I hope you take some time and reminisce about the music that has impacted your life.