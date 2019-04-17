MTV Is Putting On A Reality TV Convention 

They have conventions for everything these days, so it was probably only a matter of time until we got one for reality TV. Actually, I'm surprised it's taken this long.

It's called REALITYCON, and it's being put together by MTV, which is fitting, since they kicked off the reality TV phenomenon with "The Real World" back in the '90s. The event will bring together stars, producers, and staffers from some of the biggest reality shows of all time, including "The Real World", "Survivor", "The Real Housewives", "Jersey Shore", "The Bachelor", "Big Brother", "The Hills", "The Challenge", "Love & Hip Hop", "Mob Wives", "RuPaul's Drag Race", and "Duck Dynasty".

There's no word yet when or where this is happening.