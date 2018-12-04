Movie Inspired By Prince's Music In The Works At Universal

"Let's Go Crazy"...at the movies!

Variety reports that Universal Pictures is developing an original movie inspired by and featuring the songs of Prince after acquiring the rights to a number of The Purple One's greatest hits.

Sources stress that the film would not be a Prince biopic, since that terrain "had largely been covered" by 1984's Purple Rain. Instead, the new jukebox musical would contain an original story with Prince’s classic songs driving the plot. Universal, working with Prince's estate, is hoping to "do something original and outside the box" and "are hoping the film can be something like Universal’s Mamma Mia, with a completely original story where Prince’s music helps drive that narrative."

Would you go see it?