The Most Popular Condiments At Six Fast Food Restaurants

My sister and I are the same ... we LOVE condiments! The more choices, the better. Her youngest son has followed her lead and so far, Lu has followed my lead.

Over 250,000 people took an online poll about fast food condiments. Here are six different fast food joints, and the top three condiments at each one:

1. McDonald's. Sweet and Sour sauce is the most popular condiment with 30% of the vote. 24% said Big Mac Sauce, and 11% said Creamy Ranch.

2. Taco Bell. 40% said Mild Sauce, followed by 19% who prefer Hot Sauce, and 15% who like Fire Sauce.

3. Subway. Chipotle Southwest sauce is the favorite with 21% of the vote, followed by Honey Mustard, 13% and Sweet Onion sauce, just under 13%.

4. Chipotle. Guacamole was the winner with 32%, then sour cream at 18%, and their corn salsa at 13%.

5. KFC. Their Finger Lickin' Good sauce got 24% of the vote. Then Buttermilk Ranch, 21% and Honey-Barbecue, just under 21%.

6. Chick-fil-A. Their "Chick-fil-A Sauce" won with an overwhelming 44% of the vote. Followed by Polynesian sauce, 11% and Garlic & Herb Ranch, 10%.