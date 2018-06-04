The Most Misspelled Words in the Country

The National Spelling Bee is over, so it's the perfect time to remember just how bad we all are at spelling compared to those kids.

Google just released the most commonly misspelled word in every state this year, based on how many people Googled "how to spell" followed by that word.

The most common misspelled word is "beautiful." It's number one in 11 states.

The second most common? "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." It's number one in six states.

The other words that are the most misspelled in at least two states are: résumé, sincerely, canceled, and schedule.