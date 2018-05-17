More Royal Wedding Talk

Up first in today's Royal Wedding talk, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just announced the members of their bridal party and it's going to be ADORABLE!

From People:

Leading the pack of bridal attendants are royal siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3. Harry’s royal nephew and niece will reprise their roles from their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding last May.

Several of Harry and Meghan’s godchildren and children of their friends will also serve in the bridal party.

There will be a total of 10 kids that make up the bridal party!

In other news, guests at the wedding will have their cell phones seized. The same protocol is also believed to have been put in place when Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in 2011.

Lastly, even though they weren't invited to the wedding, several of Meghan Markle's estranged family members have arrived in London and are visiting all of the city's tourist attractions. Ummmm, why would they even go to London? Seems a little weird to me. Opportunist comes to mind.