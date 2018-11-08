More Kids Are Practicing Yoga, Meditation

According to a new government survey, children and adults alike are practicing yoga and meditation more frequently.

Eight percent of kids between the ages of 4 and 17 practiced yoga in 2017, up from 3 percent five years earlier, while 6 percent meditated.

Meanwhile, the AP reports that 14 percent of adults said they did yoga, while the same number said they mediated in 2017, up from 10 percent and 4 percent five years before, respectively.

