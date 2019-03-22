More Than 69,000 Pounds Of Tyson Chicken Strips Recalled

This isn't good. Check out the article from Yahoo! about the chicken strips recall:

Approximately 69,093 pounds of frozen chicken strips have been recalled by Tyson Foods, Inc. because the products may be contaminated with metal, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

The affected products include buffalo and crispy style ready-to-eat products that were produced on Nov. 30, 2018, the release says. All recalled products have a "best if used by" date of Nov. 30, 2019 and have the establishment number “P-7221” printed on the back of the product package.

In a similar recall announced in late January, more than 36,000 pounds of Tyson chicken nuggets were recalled because of a possible rubber contamination.

Products recalled Thursday include ones marked:

"Tyson fully cooked buffalo style chicken strips Chicken breast strip fritters with rib meat and buffalo style sauce" — sold in 25 ounce plastic bags. These recalled products are marked with case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318.

"Tyson fully cooked crispy chicken strips Chicken breast strip fritters with rib meat" — sold in 25 ounce plastic bags. These recalled products are marked with case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422.

"Spare time fully cooked, buffalo style chicken strips Chicken breast strip fritters with rib meat and buffalo style sauce" — sold in 20 pound frozen cases. These recalled products are marked with case code 3348CNQ03.

The recall comes after two consumers complaints of "extraneous material" in the impacted products, according to the release. The USDA names "pieces of metal" as the possible contaminant.

As with the January recall, USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service classified the announcement as a "Class I" recall. Such recalls are considered a high health risk – a "situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."