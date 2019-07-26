Monday Is The Most Productive Day Of The Week

According to a new survey, workers say they're the most productive on Mondays and productivity goes down just a little bit every day after that.

29% of people feel most productive on Mondays, 27% peak on Tuesdays, 20% on Wednesdays, 13% on Thursdays, and only 11% on Fridays.

The survey also found that 44% of people say they're most productive early in the morning.

31% are best in the late morning, 2% at lunch time, 14% in the early afternoon, 6% in the late afternoon, and 2% at night.

When do you feel you're most productive?