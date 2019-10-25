Mission Taco Joint Announces National Adoption Month Initiative in November

Mission Taco Joint announces today the Family First program, where $1 for every kid’s meal sold in November during National Adoption Month will benefit local adoption support agencies. Funds will support Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition in St. Louis and the Adoption & Beyond in Kansas City. To kick off the month of November, Mission Taco Joint will host family-friendly fall festivals on Saturday, November 2 at both the Central West End (398 N Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, MO) and St. Charles locations (Suite #130, 1650 Beale St, St Charles, MO) in St. Louis and the South Plaza location (5060 Main Street, Kansas City, MO) in Kansas City.

“This cause is very special to us,” says Co-Owner Adam Tilford. “We completed our family with the adoption of our son, Mateo, and we are so grateful for the amazing work of these organizations. We wanted to use our restaurants as a platform to raise awareness and give back during National Adoption Month.”

The Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition strives to create permanency in every foster child’s life by recruiting and supporting foster and adoptive families in the St. Louis metropolitan community. “Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition is grateful for Mission Taco’s generosity and keeping us in mind,” says Natasha Leonard, Director of External Operations. “To make sure that our children have safe and stable placements takes more than just our programs, it takes a community, and they recognize this. With Adam, owner of Mission Taco, being an adoptive father himself, we applaud them for supporting our mission in Metropolitan St. Louis.”

All fall festivals will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free activities (with a suggested donation to benefit the adoption organizations) include: coloring station for kids’ to design their own luchador mask stickers, with template designed by local artist, Peat Wollaeger; free fall-themed sugar cookies; face painting; and more.

Mission Taco Joint offers $5 kid’s meals year-round with the option of Chicken Fingers, a Cheese Quesadilla, a Kids Burrito or Fish & Fries. Though $1 from each kid’s meal sold will go back to the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition and Adoption & Beyond, donations for the organizations are also welcomed.