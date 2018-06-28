Maybe shampoo is overrated.

What would you be willing to give up for a week in exchange for your smartphone?

If you're between the ages of 18 and 34, the answer is probably a lot. A survey conducted by the app-based phone company Visible asked a series of "Would you rather" questions and found there are few things millennials won't part with if it means having access to a smartphone.

Business Insider reports that, of the survey's 1,180 respondents, 54 percent said they could do without movies and TV for a whole month. Almost 30 percent were willing to part with their pets for a week so as to keep their phones, and 23 percent chose the mobile device over caffeine. Personal hygiene is lower on the totem pole for millennials too, as 41 percent agreed to give up shampooing their hair for a week in order to keep their phones, and 17 percent opted to forgo their toothbrush.

I have read lots of articles about the benefits of not using shampoo and how it’s better for your hair and scalp.