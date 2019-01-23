Mellow Mushroom Is Hiring!

Mellow Mushroom Cottleville is looking to hire 100+ local employees!

Mellow Mushroom is located across from the Community College at 4716 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. Mellow is nationally known for its unique and fun pizzas, calzones, sandwiches, and the huge selection of craft beers and spirits.

The company said, "this is going to be a truly unique concept that was designed specifically for us by local architects, constructed by a local firm, with art and designs procured locally and from across the country and world! We designed this to be a fun experience and atmosphere that have something for everyone. We are looking to hire 100+ individuals from the local community. There are open interviews being conducted every day for the next week. "

We are holding open interviews at the St. Charles County Economic Development Center (EDC) in Cottleville from 9am till 4pm, Monday - Friday until January 31st!

Location of the EDC: 5988 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, St Peters, MO 63304

Additionally, we will be holding open interviews at The St. Charles Community College Administration Building on the following dates:

Wednesday January 23rd - 9am - 4pm

Thursday January 24th - 9am - 4pm

Monday January 28th - 9am - 4pm

Tuesday January 29th - 9am - 4pm

Click here to read more!