Mellow Mushroom In Cottleville, Missouri Is Hosting A Beers, Cheers, & Tears Brunch

It's Back To School time!!!

The Francis Howell school district starts school TOMORROW (way too early in my opinion) and the Fort Zumwalt school district starts next Wednesday.

Some parents are excited for their kids to go back and some are going to have a hard time because it's their child’s first day of kindergarten or maybe it's the child's first day at a new school because they are new to the district.

Well, Mellow Mushroom in Cottleville, MO wants to help and they are having a "Beers, Cheers, & Tears Back 2 School Brunch" on August 8th and 14th, starting at 9am!

Pizza -

The Scrambler Pizza:

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Baked Crispy Bacon. Cooked to perfection topped with our Famous Garlic Aioli Swirl and Fresh Chives with a Garlic Butter Crust sprinkled with Parmesan.

Small $12.49 Medium $19.49 Large $24.99

Wraps -

The Skinny Spinny:

Egg Whites, Mushrooms, Fresh Crumbled Feta, Spinach, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, and Chives all wrapped in a delicious Flour Tortilla.

Wrap $9.99

Not-So-Over-Easy:

Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Cheddar Cheese, and our Famous Mozzarella. Mixed with our Spud Puppies, Ham, and Chives all wrapped in a delicious Flour Tortilla.

Wrap $9.99

Cocktails -

Bromosa $9:

Our Draft Six Mile Bridge Blood Orange Wit, splashed with Orange Juice, and topped with Smirnoff Vodka

Momosa $7:

La Marca Prosecco and Orange Juice

Appletini $5:

Absolute Vodka with Apple Pucker martini