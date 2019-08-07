Mellow Mushroom In Cottleville, Missouri Is Hosting A Beers, Cheers, & Tears Brunch

This is such a genius idea!!!!

August 7, 2019
Jill Devine from Y98
Jill Devine
Beers Cheers Tears

Mellow Mushroom Cottleville

Categories: 
Features
Shows

It's Back To School time!!!

The Francis Howell school district starts school TOMORROW (way too early in my opinion) and the Fort Zumwalt school district starts next Wednesday.

Some parents are excited for their kids to go back and some are going to have a hard time because it's their child’s first day of kindergarten or maybe it's the child's first day at a new school because they are new to the district. 

Well, Mellow Mushroom in Cottleville, MO wants to help and they are having a "Beers, Cheers, & Tears Back 2 School Brunch" on August 8th and 14th, starting at 9am!

Pizza -

The Scrambler Pizza:

Pizza
Mellow Mushroom Cottleville

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Baked Crispy Bacon.  Cooked to perfection topped with our Famous Garlic Aioli Swirl and Fresh Chives with a Garlic Butter Crust sprinkled with Parmesan.

Small $12.49   Medium $19.49   Large $24.99

Wraps - 

The Skinny Spinny:

Wrap
Mellow Mushroom Cottleville

Egg Whites, Mushrooms, Fresh Crumbled Feta, Spinach, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, and Chives all wrapped in a delicious Flour Tortilla.

Wrap $9.99

Not-So-Over-Easy:

Wrap
Mellow Mushroom Cottleville

Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Cheddar Cheese, and our Famous Mozzarella.  Mixed with our Spud Puppies, Ham, and Chives all wrapped in a delicious Flour Tortilla.

Wrap $9.99

Cocktails - 

Bromosa $9:

Our Draft Six Mile Bridge Blood Orange Wit, splashed with Orange Juice, and topped with Smirnoff Vodka

Momosa $7:

La Marca Prosecco and Orange Juice

Appletini $5:

Absolute Vodka with Apple Pucker martini

 

Tags: 
Mellow Mushroom
Mellow Mushroom Cottleville
pizza
wrap
cocktails
back to school
Francis Howell School District
Fort Zumwalt School District
school
Jill Devine

Upcoming Events

08 Aug
Florida Georgia Line at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Dan & Shay Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09 Aug
Visit Courtney & Company at The Donut Stop for the Diner and Donut Tour! The Donut Stop
10 Aug
Join Tim at Macy's Backstage Opening at West County Center! Macy's Backstage at West County Center Mall
11 Aug
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
14 Aug
Beale Street Concert Series with Breakdown Shakedown The Streets of St. Charles
View More Events