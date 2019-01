TLC has announced a one-hour TV special about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's reported feud. Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War? will take a closer look at the lives of Markle and Middleton, as well as the relationships between their respective husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William.

It also features interviews with "royal experts." The special airs on Tuesday, February 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Video of Kate vs. Meghan: Princesses at War? Sneak Peek

Click here to read more.