May’s Place Finds New Home In The Grove

May’s Place, the go-to retailer for unique, quality, fashion-forward vintage in St. Louis, is opening its doors to a new location in The Grove. “We are thrilled to be part of such a vibrant, progressive neighborhood that changes by the day.” says Katie May, owner and proprietor of May’s Place with her husband, Andy. “Continuing our mission of sustainable fashion through repurposed vintage fits perfectly with the ethos of this area.”

COURTESY OF MAY'S PLACE/RJ HARTBECK

In 2015, The Mays opened their general store concept in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood offering sustainable alternatives to the fast fashion marketplace and locally produced goods and accessories.

When the building’s owner decided to sell, they found themselves on a hunt for a new location to house their burgeoning and nationally recognized business. The new location offers a bright upstairs space flooded with natural light, exposed brick, well-worn hardwood floors, with a mix of antique and mid-century furnishings, antique rugs, and lots of lush greenery. May plans to use the extra space for classes, pop-ups and private events.

May’s Place also hosts a quarterly market, May’s Night Market, featuring a variety of local makers and vintage curators at the Ready Room across the street. The main retail space will expand their focus on high-quality vintage clothing. The store concept has long been in the family. Andy’s great-grandfather owned a tavern & general store in Merced, California aptly titled May’s Place. The original sign from his store was flipped upside down and used to patch a hole in the bed of his ‘57 GMC truck. The truck was eventually passed down to Andy's dad, who discovered the sign during truck restoration. After many years hanging in a

barn, it was gifted to Katie and Andy for their store. Vintage at its best. May hopes to take her love of vintage to new heights by offering capsule collections at various St. Louis retailers, producing slow-fashion runway shows and drawing the vintage buyers and collectors’ market to St. Louis for top-tier shopping. “St. Louis could easily become a major vintage shopping destination for serious collectors,” says May, “this move is allowing us to push that dream to reality.”

COURTESY OF MAY'S PLACE/RJ HARTBECK



May’s Place Grand Opening: Saturday, April 27th from 11 am - 6 pm, with special guest Rudy's Flower Truck. 4180 Manchester Ave., The Grove., 63110

