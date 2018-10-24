Maternity Halloween Costume Ideas

I'm still debating on dressing up for Halloween. This will be the only time I'm pregnant for Halloween and I know I could have some fun with this ever-growing bump.

On the flip side, I don't feel like putting a lot of effort into a costume because I will be honest - I'm tired and don't want to put a lot of money into it.

THEN, I saw this article from Pregnant Chicken, The Best Pregnancy Halloween Costumes, and now I kind of want to dress up.

Here are a couple others I saw on Instagram:

Do you have any other ideas?