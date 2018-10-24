Maternity Halloween Costume Ideas

I'm still debating on dressing up.

October 24, 2018
Jill Devine
Halloween

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features
Shows

I'm still debating on dressing up for Halloween.  This will be the only time I'm pregnant for Halloween and I know I could have some fun with this ever-growing bump. 

On the flip side, I don't feel like putting a lot of effort into a costume because I will be honest - I'm tired and don't want to put a lot of money into it.

THEN, I saw this article from Pregnant Chicken, The Best Pregnancy Halloween Costumes, and now I kind of want to dress up.

Here are a couple others I saw on Instagram:

Happy Halloween! Help us determine a costume contest winner by liking your favorite costume. 5/7 - Lauren Humphrey as a gumball machine #halloween #costumecontest #teamkeymark @mrs.lauren_humphrey #pregnancycostumes

A post shared by KeyMark (@keymarkinc) on

 

--✨ #32weekspregnant #happyhalloween #pregnantchicken #pregnancycostumes #ET#phonehome #elliot

A post shared by Sam (@mcparlandsam) on

Can you just how cool of a mom @sammydunoff is going to be? #Preggoween2015 #MommyAndMe #PregnantCostumes #Repost @sammydunoff with @repostapp ・・・ Didn't have to many options... #halloween #pregnantcostume #fml

A post shared by Nom-tastic Food + Moms-to-Be (@preggopantry) on

Do you have any other ideas?

Tags: 
Pregnant Chicken
Halloween
Halloween Costume
costume
Prego
Pregnant
Jill Devine