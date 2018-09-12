Mark Wahlberg's Daily Schedule Is Intense

Mark Wahlberg shared the details of his daily schedule with his Instagram followers, and it's definitely interesting.

His schedule begins when he wakes up at 2:30 A.M. Then, he has some time blocked off for prayer and by 3:15, he's having breakfast.

His first workout is scheduled for 3:40 to 5:15 A.M. Then, he showers. At 7:30 he plays golf, and then at 8:00 he has a snack. We assume he's having a snack while playing golf, otherwise, that's barely enough time to play a couple holes.

At 9:30, he does "cryo chamber recovery," and then at 10:30 he has yet another snack. At 11:30, he does some combination of "family time, meetings, and work calls," which seems like a complicated balance.

At 1:00 P.M. he has lunch, which is late, considering it's 10-and-a-half hours AFTER he gets up. Apparently, that's why he needs all those snacks.

At 2:00 P.M. he has more meetings and work calls. At 3:00 he picks the kids up from school. At 3:30 he has another snack. At 4:00 he does a second, one-hour workout. Then he showers again. He has dinner and family time at 5:30 P.M., followed by a 7:30 bedtime. Which means he doesn't even make it to primetime TV.

I'm exhausted after looking at his schedule.