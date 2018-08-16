Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says He Would Like To Do A "Saved By The Bell" Reunion

I LOVED watching "Saved By The Bell" when I was a kid! It was a show I looked forward to watching every Saturday, so when I saw this article ... I screamed out in joy!

From Fox News:

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played iconic character Zack Morris on the hit comedy series, is open to the idea of doing a reboot.

“I’d like to see a version that was worth everyone’s time,” Gosselaar told Fox News at the 2018 Television Critic Association’s Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“There’s a lot of versions that we see that don’t do it justice,” he explained of the current reboot trend. “But I’d like to see a version, yeah, I’d like to see a version that we’d all agree on.”

However, the star notes that he has “no idea” where he wants the show, which ran for five seasons and last aired in 1993, to go.

“I haven’t even thought about that,” Gosselaar admitted.