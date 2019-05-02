Marie Osmond Is Replacing Sara Gilbert On "The Talk" 

TMZ says Marie Osmond will replace Sara Gilbert on "The Talk" and the official announcement will be made on next Tuesday's show.

Marie has been on the show more than 50 times over the past seven years, as both a guest and a fill-in co-host, but this would be a permanent thing.

Supposedly, her hiring was not unanimous. The show's bosses were hot on her because the ratings spiked when she was on. The other co-hosts wanted someone younger and edgier to take the spot. For what it's worth, Marie is 59. Sara is 44, Sharon Osbourne is 66, Sheryl Underwood is 55, Carrie Ann Inaba is 51, and Eve is the youngest at 40.

It's unclear when Marie would start, but she'll be pulling a Ryan Seacrest at the beginning, flying back and forth between L.A. and Vegas every day. Marie and brother Donny have a residency at the Flamingo in Vegas, which runs five days a week through November. So she'll have to do double duty.