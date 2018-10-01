A Make-A-Wish Kid Asked For A Pizza Party For His School

We try to teach our kids to be good, decent people, but sometimes they can teach us too. Wouldn't it be great if the whole world was this unselfish?

There's a 9-year-old kid in South Dakota named Javier Amos who's been battling leukemia and the best news is he's now in remission.

He also just did something pretty cool for his classmates last month.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation recently approached his family and said they'd grant any wish he wanted. So he could have gone to Disney World, or met his favorite athlete. Instead, he asked them to throw a pizza party for all his friends at school.

The Make-a-Wish people showed up at his school last month, and threw everyone a huge pizza party that also included zoo animals, bounce houses, and laser tag. Javier got to ride to the party in a police car and when he showed up, everyone was waiting for him with signs they made AND they were all chanting his name.

The head of Make-a-Wish in South Dakota said he'd never seen anything quite like it.

Be still my heart!