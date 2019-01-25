‘Magic Mike’ Is Heading To Broadway!

If you have ever dreamed that Magic Mike would be a raving Broadway musical well, dreams really do come true...

Channing Tatum just announced that Magic Mike will be hitting the Broadway stage this November.

Ladies get your $1 bills ready...

According to Scary Mommy, The new show is being described as a prequel to the films, a “…sizzling stage spectacle tells the story of how the world’s favorite stripping sensation first found his mojo.” Also, Tatum is one of the producers so we know this will be 100 percent legit.

This. Is. Happening. Get ready for Magic Mike… THE BROADWAY MUSICAL. World premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston this November. Tickets on sale TODAY. #MagicMikeBway @EmColonial https://t.co/30QrRR0ucl pic.twitter.com/bEcDKhKQzG — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) January 24, 2019

Video of Magic Mike: The Broadway Musical - Boston Teaser

