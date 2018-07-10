Luke Bryan is taking over Nashville with cocktails

Luke Bryan is adding his name to the list of country musicians-turned-bar owners in Nashville.

According to BizJournals.com, Luke is in the early stages of developing a bar and music venue at a two-story stone building at the intersection of Third Avenue and Broadway. The building is owned by the TC Restaurant Group and already features Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, which opened its doors in June.

A sign permit issued May 11 indicates the bar will be called “Luke's 32 Bridge Kitchen + Drink.” However, other filings related to the building offer two alternate names for the bar: “Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Kitchen + Bar" and "Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink.” This is the second time Bryan has used the name "32 Bridge," a reference to the Route 32 bridge crossing the Flint River in Georgia, in one of his projects. He previously used it for a clothing line he launched at Cabela’s in 2014.