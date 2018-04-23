Lots of Royal Talk Today

If you didn't hear the news, Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child, a son, early this morning. Further details can be found HERE.

Other Royal news -

*Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 92nd birthday Saturday night with a concert in London. Performers included Sting, Tom Jones, Jamie Cullum, Kylie Minogue, Shaggy and Craig David.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Elizabeth — the world's longest-reigning living monarch — attended the show with other members of the royal family. Flanked by Prince Charles and Prince William — first and second in line for the throne — she waved to the crowd as she took her seat. The audience sang "Happy Birthday" when the queen came onstage toward the end of the program.

Prince Harry, with fiancee Meghan Markle as his concert date, led the tributes to his grandmother.

Earlier in the day, honorary gun salutes were staged at Hyde Park, the Tower of London, a castle in Wales and the town of Windsor to mark the occasion.

The queen celebrates two birthdays every year: Her actual birthday on April 21, which she usually marks privately with her family, and her "official birthday" in the summer. That usually falls on the second Saturday in June, when she joins the Trooping the Color military parade in central London.

*Pippa Middleton is reportedly expecting her first child with husband James Matthews. According to U.K. newspaper The Sun, the 34-year-old sister of Kate Middleton told close family and friends last week after her 12-week scan. "Pippa and James have always known they wanted children," a source says. "They have made the most of their first few months of marriage and felt the time was right to expand their family."

*Even though this isn't technically Royal news, it's about the Royals and I'm obsessed with the show: The Crown star, Matt Smith, has broken his silence on the show's controversial pay gap after it was revealed last month that he made more money than its star, Claire Foy. "Claire is one of my best friends, and I believe that we should be paid equally and fairly and there should be equality for all," Smith told The Hollywood Reporter . "I support her completely, and I'm pleased that it was resolved and they made amends for it because that what's needed to happen."

And that does it for your Royal talk today!