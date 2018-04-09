Lots of celebrity splits over the weekend. One we knew was happening, but the other two seem to be a surprise. The non-surprise:

*Kendra Wilkinson has finally confirmed on Instagram that she has filed for divorce from Hank Baskett.

"Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open, but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy and never know the difference other than seeing mama smile."

Here are the surprise splits:

*On Friday, Dave Abrams filed for divorce from Jennie Garth after less than three years of marriage. The day before Dave's filing, Jennie told Us Weekly at a restaurant opening in L.A., "You need to focus on you and what makes you happy and what makes you you. You know? And if you lose sight of that, in any relationship you’re in, it’s not gonna be as successful as it could be."

*Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have reportedly ended their relationship after more than two years of dating. The two had been together since late 2015 after Miranda's split from ex-husband Blake Shelton. Neither of the musicians has spoken publicly about breakup reports. However, Entertainment Tonight notes that the last time Miranda posted about Anderson was in January and he hasn't posted about her since last November.