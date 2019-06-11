Look: Two New Ways To Seize The Summertime Season With LTO Offers From The Iconic St. Louis-Based Brand, Lion's Choice

Lion’s Choice, the St. Louis-based family of restaurants known for their famous roast beef sandwiches, crave-worthy fries and frozen custard, will bring back two fan favorite menu items for a limited time. Available now through September 1 at all locations, guests can enjoy the Sweet ‘N Smoky BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich and Sweet Potato Waffle Fries.

The iconic St. Louis brand has been famous for their ridiculously good roast beef sandwiches since 1967. However, Lion’s Choice also offers a variety of different sandwiches, salads and sides as well as desserts. Lion’s Choice’s commitment to doing things the right way extends from their signature menu items to these new limited time offerings.

The Sweet ‘N’ Smoky Pulled Pork Sandwich ($4.49 for original; $5.69 for large) is made with Lion’s Choice Sweet ‘n Smoky BBQ sauce, served on a buttery toasted bun with a bed of pickles and topped with creamy coleslaw. Lion’s Choice Sweet Potato Waffle Fries ($2.20 for original; $2.60 for large) are made with nutrient-dense sweet potatoes and cut waffle-style for crispiness.

“Delicious BBQ is synonymous with summer, and we’re thrilled to bring back our slow-roasted pulled pork sandwich with the perfect accompaniment of sweet potato waffles fries,” said Michael Kupstas, President and CEO of Lion’s Choice. “We’ve had success recently in taking proven winners from our past menus and making them even better. Our team tweaked and retooled these items to make sure that they were current for consumers’ tastes and also lived up to our promise of ridiculously good food. In the case of the Sweet ‘N Smoky Pulled Pork Sandwich, we tested countless sauce recipes until we settled on one that’s rich and flavorful. The pickles add a great contrast of texture and flavor whereas the coleslaw just really enhances the sandwich to a new level.”

About Lion’s Choice: Founded in 1967, Lion’s Choice has become an iconic St. Louis restaurant brand. Now with almost 30 locations, Lion’s Choice is known for their famous roast beef sandwiches, crave-worthy fries and frozen custard. The real beef is slow-roasted fresh every day for over three hours, made to order, and sliced thin with a dash of seasoning on a buttered and toasted bun. The signature sandwich is made with 100% lean beef – high quality, top round of beef. Lion’s Choice is dedicated to the highest-quality ingredients, an elevated quick-serve experience, and honest-to-goodness awesome food. The over 50-year legacy continues today due to the care of the LC team. Guests have a unique ability to customize their order at Lion’s Choice from the rareness of the beef to the bun. Lion’s Choice has locations throughout Missouri as well as Western Illinois and Kansas City areas. For the most up-to-date information, visit www.lionschoice.com or share your Lion’s Choice roar on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @lionschoice.