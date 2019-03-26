London Tops List Of TripAdvisor's 25 Best Travel Destinations For 2019
For the first time since 2016, London tops the list of TripAdvisor's 25 best global travel destinations--thanks in no small party to Prince Harry and his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle.
"The global fascination with Harry and Meghan clearly has a powerful effect as this is the first time since 2016 that London has topped the world rankings," TripAdvisor spokeswoman Hayley Coleman said in a statement. "With the couple's new royal baby due imminently, London may continue to reap the rewards of the Harry and Meghan effect into 2020."
Following are TripAdvisor's top 25 destinations for 2019:
London, United Kingdom
Paris, France
Rome, Italy
Crete, Greece
Bali, Indonesia
Phuket, Thailand
Barcelona, Spain
Istanbul, Turkey
Marrakech, Morocco
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Prague, Czech Republic
Siem Reap, Cambodia
New York, New York
Jamaica
Hanoi, Vietnam
Tokyo, Japan
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Lisbon, Portugal
Kathmandu, Nepal
Jaipur, India
Hurghada, Egypt
Hong Kong, China
Cusco, Peru
Sydney, Australia
Tel Aviv, Israel