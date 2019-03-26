London Tops List Of TripAdvisor's 25 Best Travel Destinations For 2019

For the first time since 2016, London tops the list of TripAdvisor's 25 best global travel destinations--thanks in no small party to Prince Harry and his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle.

"The global fascination with Harry and Meghan clearly has a powerful effect as this is the first time since 2016 that London has topped the world rankings," TripAdvisor spokeswoman Hayley Coleman said in a statement. "With the couple's new royal baby due imminently, London may continue to reap the rewards of the Harry and Meghan effect into 2020."

Following are TripAdvisor's top 25 destinations for 2019:

London, United Kingdom

Paris, France

Rome, Italy

Crete, Greece

Bali, Indonesia

Phuket, Thailand

Barcelona, Spain

Istanbul, Turkey

Marrakech, Morocco

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Prague, Czech Republic

Siem Reap, Cambodia

New York, New York

Jamaica

Hanoi, Vietnam

Tokyo, Japan

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Lisbon, Portugal

Kathmandu, Nepal

Jaipur, India

Hurghada, Egypt

Hong Kong, China

Cusco, Peru

Sydney, Australia

Tel Aviv, Israel