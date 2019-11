I've talked about and have shared several GoFundMe pages, but never have they been for a close friend or family member. Unfortunately, that changes today.

On November 13th 2019, a chimney fire destroyed my cousin's home.

It's my turn to ask for help. Would you please consider helping my cousin and his family?

Click HERE for the link to the GoFundMe page.