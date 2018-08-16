A Little Girl Used Her Mom's Amazon Account To Order Over $300 In Toys

A six-year-old girl in Utah named Caitlin Diyaolu recently asked her mom if she could go on Amazon to track a package, a Barbie doll she was getting for her birthday. While her mom wasn't looking, she ordered over $300 worth of additional toys, video games, and board games and she even added on one-day shipping.

Her mom didn't know about it until the boxes showed up the next day.

Caitlin's older cousin says she knew exactly what she was doing and she hasn't been grounded, but she's not allowed to use the Internet for a month.

The great part is instead of sending everything back for a refund, her parents are donating the toys to a children's hospital where Caitlin stayed for a week as a baby. So all the toys are going to sick kids, but they are letting her keep the original Barbie doll they ordered.