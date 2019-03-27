A Listener Email Sent To Jill Devine

You know what's unfortunate? Let me tell you.

When I get an email from a listener I always take a deep breath before opening it because 8 out of 10 times, it's not a positive email. Sometimes people just want to complain and I have learned (and still learning) not to take it personally.

Well, this morning I opened my email to find this:

Hey Jill!!

I just wanted to share something sort of funny with you, not haha funny, but strange funny. You were married and a couple of months later my son and daughter in law were married(2013) They had a baby 2016, then you had a baby. They said, we’re one and done. All of the grandparents had been hoping for one more. They were adamant, one and done. When you announced that you were pregnant with a second baby, I thought, well now they have to have another--. Baby #2 is due November 2. ------



You’re wonderful on the radio!

Thanks for making the days fly by.

Natalie

Natalie's email made me smile and it made me realize not enough kindness exists. We all need to be better about spreading kindness.

Thank you Natalie and I'm going to take a page from your book and spread some kindness today.