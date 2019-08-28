Lion's Choice Named One Of The Best Fast Food Restaurants In The U.S. By Food & Wine

And this is another reason to LOVE St. Louis' own, Lion's Choice ...

Lion’s Choice was just featured in Food & Wine as one of the top fast food restaurants in the United States and the best in Missouri!

David Landsel gives nods to Lion’s Choice’s roast beef, which they roast fresh for 3 hours every day, as well as the selection of sauces, particularly the unlimited supply of Au Jus, and Lion’s Choice’s custard. The St. Louis iconic restaurant brand has been known for their roast beef, fries and custard since 1967.

For the beef, it’s served medium rare, and it’s shaved fresh. Their signature roast beef sandwich is made with high quality, 100% lean, top round of beef. The beef used is lower in fat and higher in protein than most alternatives and there are no additives. In addition to being roasted fresh daily, the sandwich is topped with a secret seasoning and served on a buttered and toasted sesame seed bun. As for the sauces, guests can visit the Sauce Bar at Lion’s Choice to pick from a wide variety of selections to top their beef or dip their fries. Their horseradish sauce made them famous, but they also offer two kinds of BBQ sauce, Chipotle Ranch, Honey Mustard and more. Many guests mix them together to create their own sauce.

He also notes the custard at Lion’s Choice. True Lion’s Choice fans know that no trip is complete without a mini cone! And you can’t beat the price for a little sweet treat – the regular cones are $.25 and the chocolate dipped custard cones are just $.50. Lion’s Choice custard machines are a key differentiator: the machine incorporates less air into the product, producing a dense, creamy custard, that is served immediately after its made at the perfect soft-serve temperature so it melts in your mouth as soon as you take a bite.

