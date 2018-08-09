Lindsay Lohan Says Women Who Come Forward With #MeToo Allegations Look Weak 

Lindsay Lohan made some stupid comments about the #MeToo movement.

She said, quote, "If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report. I'm going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women."

She continued with, "You have these girls who come out, who don't even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened."

Wow, wow, wow. I will keep my mouth shut on this one.