Let's Celebrate Fun Shirt Friday With The Dogs

I love buying fun shirts. Fun shirts to me may be different to you, but that's what's so great about it - it's all about what YOU think is fun!

So, I started wearing my fun shirts on Fridays and my co-workers joined along and now we have Fun Shirt Fridays!

I met a woman through our Pet-A-Palooza event. Her name is Cheryl and she's an authorized retailer for Dog Is Good. She found out about my Fun Shirt Fridays and wanted to participate and of course I said, heck yeah!

Here's my fun shirt for this Friday:

Just in time for this Fall weather ... Love The Mutt You're With!

Jill Devine

I love the colors of this shirt too. The pictures don't do the color justice. You have to see it in person!

You can find shirts like the one above and so many more on Cheryl's Facebook page or by clicking HERE. The best part about shopping with Cheryl (besides all the cute stuff you will get) a portion of the proceeds goes to animal rescue. Love this!

Where do you get your fun shirts? Remember it can be any style and anywhere! Leave me a comment and follow along for Fun Shirt Friday on Y98's Instagram and my personal Instagram (@jilldevine1).