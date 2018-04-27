Leopard Boutique Photo Shoot

I first learned of Leopard Boutique while shopping at the Streets of St. Charles (the original Leopard location is in Webster Groves) with my best friends. We had brunch at Prasino and decided to go spend some more money, ha! I immediately loved Leopard because of their affordable offerings. Many boutiques get a bad name because they’re associated with high-end items (completely out of reach for someone like me) and while many of those boutiques exist, Leopard is not one of them.

Fast forward to Christmas 2017. I was at Taubman Prestige Outlet for their annual tree lighting and of course, I needed to shop afterwards:). Leopard had a pop-up boutique and I ended up getting some great pieces and some great deals!!!

I sorta became obsessed with Leopard because what woman doesn’t love having a great outfit that no one else has and it’s affordable? I made it a mission to get them to become one of my clients because I love them and it would be a disservice not to spread the love :). I’m sure you can imagine how excited I was when I found out they wanted to advertise with me!

One of the things Leopard has been doing with Moms in the area is “Modeling Moms” on Instagram. Leopard is all about displaying their apparel on real women who actually wear the items they buy from Leopard. I.LOVE.THIS.SO.MUCH!!! Plus, any "Modeling Mom" gets a $25 gift card with 20% off your purchase the day of the shoot! Since I’m a Mom and I shop at Leopard, they asked me to participate. I had so much fun!! Here are the photos:

I bought all three looks and maybe a few other items :)! Oh, I'm always talking about their magical leggings (If you haven't heard me talk about them, they are a game changer! Make sure you ask about them when you visit Leopard) and now they have magical shorts! It's the leggings in shorts form and I'm wearing them under the dress. They are also a game changer!!!

If you're interesting in becoming a "Modeling Mom" or you know someone who would be interested, please email Rachel: [email protected]