Lego To Release "Friends" Set Featuring Central Perk, Mini Ross And Rachel

Lego will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends by releasing a new set based on the sitcom, UPI reports.

The set will recreate the Central Perk coffee shop, and will include mini figures based on show characters Rachel (Jennifer Aniston,) Ross (David Schwimmer,) Monica (Courteney Cox,) Chandler (Matthew Perry,) Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow,) Joey (Matt LeBlanc,) and Gunther (James Michael Tyler.)

Each mini figure will include a signature item associated with the character: for example, Phoebe will have a guitar and Ross will have a keyboard.

The Friends Lego set will go on sale September 1, and will retail for $59.99. The Friends sitcom ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004.