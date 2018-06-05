Lance Bass and His Husband Are Having A Baby 

Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, are having a baby, after finding, quote, "the most amazing doctor [and] surrogate."

Lance says, quote, "I'm very anxious and nervous, but I think it's going to be amazing . . . Everything is just great. It's happening, and it's happening quick."

Lance and Michael are very involved in everything. Lance says, quote, "She lives close to us so we'll be able to see her and be a part of her life and she's going to be a part of our life the rest of our lives. It's going to be great."

Congrats to Lance and Michael!