Lady Gaga's "A Star Is Born" Gets 8-Minute Ovation At Venice Film Festival

September 4, 2018
Jill Devine
Lady Gaga

USA Today/SIPA

Categories: 
Features
Music
Shows

The world premiere of A Star Is Born received a warm eight-minute ovation at the Venice Film Festival this past weekend. 

Page Six reports that Lady Gaga smiled and looked relieved, while star/director Bradley Cooper thanked the audience for staying through a 15-minute interruption that occurred due to a technical glitch.

Reviews for A Star Is Born have been positive overall. Variety’s Owen Gleiberman called it "a transcendent Hollywood movie."

 

 

 

Tags: 
Lady Gaga
Bradley Cooper
Movie
Page Six
reviews
Critics
A Star Is Born