Lady Gaga's "A Star Is Born" Gets 8-Minute Ovation At Venice Film Festival
September 4, 2018
The world premiere of A Star Is Born received a warm eight-minute ovation at the Venice Film Festival this past weekend.
Page Six reports that Lady Gaga smiled and looked relieved, while star/director Bradley Cooper thanked the audience for staying through a 15-minute interruption that occurred due to a technical glitch.
Reviews for A Star Is Born have been positive overall. Variety’s Owen Gleiberman called it "a transcendent Hollywood movie."