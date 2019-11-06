Lady Gaga Finally Discussed The Rumors That Things Got Romantic With Bradley Cooper

It's called acting, people!

Lady Gaga tells Oprah Winfrey in a new interview for Elle that she and Bradley Cooper wanted people to think they were romantically involved when they sang their hit song "Shallow" at the 2019 Academy Awards. "I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love," Gaga explained about their Best Original Song winner from A Star Is Born. "We wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television."

She adds that appearing loved-up was easier said than done. "We worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out. It was orchestrated as a performance," she says "When we talked about it, we went, 'Well, I guess we did a good job!'"

